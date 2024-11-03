Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,542,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,073,000 after purchasing an additional 532,251 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,850,000 after purchasing an additional 379,474 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 14.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,838,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,072,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ORI stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

