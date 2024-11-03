Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,890 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 240.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,520 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the second quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KD opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

