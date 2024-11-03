Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,874 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,249.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $136.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.81 and its 200 day moving average is $140.87. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.48 and a 1 year high of $157.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.