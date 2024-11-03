Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,970 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $67.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

