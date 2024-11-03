Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,264 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of LCI Industries worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1,289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 98.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LCII opened at $112.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.30 and its 200-day moving average is $111.18. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $131.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

LCI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.