Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,409 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Highwoods Properties worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 45.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 269.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 35.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.74). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

