Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,815 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 30,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in LKQ by 6.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 346,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in LKQ by 24.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 75,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LKQ by 28.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.8% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 140,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $53.68.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

