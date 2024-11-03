Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,825 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AGCO by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AGCO by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 50,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AGCO by 377.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

AGCO Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $99.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.13. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $84.35 and a 12-month high of $130.26.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $615,985.37. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

