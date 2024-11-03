Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in Kellanova by 20.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 273,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 4.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 498.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 217,320 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $9,346,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $5,757,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,830,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,990,320.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $5,757,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,830,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,990,320.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $9,253,723.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,219,308.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,227,864 shares of company stock valued at $98,438,243. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $80.61 on Friday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $81.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Kellanova’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.96.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

