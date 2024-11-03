Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

