ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in ONE Gas by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 48,671 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

ONE Gas Trading Down 1.7 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.10. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

