Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ON. BNP Paribas lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Onsemi stock opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $86.77.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at $59,515,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth about $2,447,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 690.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 88,496 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

