Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505,692 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 190,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYCR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

In other news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,476.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $15.48 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.53, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. Paycor HCM’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

