PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Acquires $8,703,000.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $8,703,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,640,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,830,846.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 75,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,368,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 287,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $9,161,361.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 55,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,696,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,237,200.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.87 per share, with a total value of $8,445,550.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.78 per share, with a total value of $7,945,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $20,964,300.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 805,300 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $26,268,886.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 510,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $16,921,800.00.

NYSE:PBF opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.56. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -38.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 957.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 547,509 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 14,785.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 543,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 539,381 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 499,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 355,329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $16,269,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

