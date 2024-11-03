Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,366 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.96. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.06 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

