Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,950 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $72.91 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $75.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.50.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

