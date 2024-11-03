Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in XPO were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the third quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $130.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.24. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

