Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Thryv worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth about $4,039,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 142,434 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Thryv by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Trading Up 2.4 %

THRY opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THRY shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thryv

Thryv Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.