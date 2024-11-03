Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Thryv worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth about $4,039,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 142,434 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Thryv by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Trading Up 2.4 %
THRY opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THRY shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thryv
Thryv Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Thryv
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.