Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $47.95 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading

