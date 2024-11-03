Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.85 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

