Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $524,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $70.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.79. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

