Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $621.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $174.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $489.55 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $622.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $626.54.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,752,985.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

