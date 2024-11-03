Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 725.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIS opened at $258.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $267.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.12.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

