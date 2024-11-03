Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPD opened at $51.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

