Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $271.72 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $225.38 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

