Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $111.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. Itron has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.71. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $615.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $90,607.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,943.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,943.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $1,228,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Itron by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Itron by 19.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

