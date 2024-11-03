Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at about $96,528,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 37,863.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,926,000 after purchasing an additional 137,445 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,651,000 after purchasing an additional 123,387 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $37,390,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pool by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,125,000 after buying an additional 90,951 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.11.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $363.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.75. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

