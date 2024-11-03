Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) announced in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Paul L. Kessler has resigned from his position as a member of the Board of Directors, effective as of October 30, 2024.

The resignation of Mr. Kessler was disclosed in a communication to the Board on the same day, citing personal reasons for his decision. It was further specified that his departure was not due to any disagreements with the company or any of its affiliates on matters related to the operations, policies, or practices of Prairie Operating Co.

As per the filing, there has been no additional information provided about the resignation or any immediate plans for the vacancy left by Mr. Kessler. The departure reflects a shift within the leadership structure of the company.

In compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Prairie Operating Co. authorized the report which was signed by Daniel T. Sweeney, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, on November 1, 2024.

The news of Paul L. Kessler’s resignation marks a change within the board composition of Prairie Operating Co., as the company navigates through this transition period without any known immediate impacts on its operations.

Please note the above information is based on the official 8-K filing submitted to the SEC by Prairie Operating Co.

Prairie Operating Co engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

