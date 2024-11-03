Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 333.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 107,288 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,984,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 186.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 83,798 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 319,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 28,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,151,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $44.97 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $48.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.