Qualys (QLYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Qualys to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys has a 1-year low of $119.17 and a 1-year high of $206.35.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,222.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,222.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $165,446.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,273.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,641. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.23.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

