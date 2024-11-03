QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Announces Results of 2024 Annual Meeting

QuinStreet, Inc. recently held its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on October 31, 2024. The meeting saw significant participation from stockholders, with 95.08% of the 56,125,100 shares of the company’s common stock outstanding as of August 30, 2024, being present or represented by proxy.

During the meeting, three proposals were considered. Firstly, in Proposal One, stockholders elected the Company’s two Class III nominees to the Board of Directors for a three-year term, concluding on the date of the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified. The election results showed strong support for both nominees, Andrew Sheehan and Douglas Valenti.

Secondly, Proposal Two involved the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for QuinStreet for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. Stockholders overwhelmingly voted in favor of this appointment.

Lastly, in Proposal Three, stockholders approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers as detailed in the 2024 Proxy Statement. The results indicated shareholder support for the proposed executive compensation.

Following the meeting, Martin J. Collins, the Chief Legal & Privacy Officer of QuinStreet, duly signed off on the report as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The smooth conduct of the meeting and the positive outcomes of the proposals reflect a cohesive shareholder approach towards QuinStreet’s governance and strategic direction.

