Raymond James & Associates Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Prudential were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Prudential by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Prudential by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prudential by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 795,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 103,625 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Prudential by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 34,799 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Prudential to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Prudential Trading Down 0.1 %

PUK opened at $16.57 on Friday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.1368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

