Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 206.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 138.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $138.61 on Tuesday. Repligen has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,464.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

