Reviewing Lipella Pharmaceuticals (LIPO) and Its Competitors

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) is one of 1,043 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lipella Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lipella Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lipella Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lipella Pharmaceuticals $450,000.00 -$4.62 million -0.65 Lipella Pharmaceuticals Competitors $8.73 billion $154.59 million -4.80

Analyst Ratings

Lipella Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lipella Pharmaceuticals. Lipella Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lipella Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipella Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lipella Pharmaceuticals Competitors 7468 20620 47975 1154 2.55

Lipella Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 413.87%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 67.11%. Given Lipella Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lipella Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lipella Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipella Pharmaceuticals -817.16% -172.07% -141.17% Lipella Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,575.11% -241.26% -30.81%

Summary

Lipella Pharmaceuticals beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD). Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

