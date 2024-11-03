Reviewing Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) and Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares bluebird bio and Molecular Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $54.90 million 1.65 -$211.91 million ($2.22) -0.21 Molecular Partners $7.84 million 28.64 -$69.04 million ($1.98) -3.09

Molecular Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bluebird bio. Molecular Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bluebird bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 1 7 4 0 2.25 Molecular Partners 0 1 0 1 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for bluebird bio and Molecular Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

bluebird bio currently has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 894.28%. Molecular Partners has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 26.47%. Given bluebird bio’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than Molecular Partners.

Volatility & Risk

bluebird bio has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molecular Partners has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of bluebird bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Molecular Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of bluebird bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Molecular Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares bluebird bio and Molecular Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -567.29% -207.25% -51.70% Molecular Partners -730.27% -33.15% -29.89%

Summary

Molecular Partners beats bluebird bio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The company’s clinical development programs include HGB-205, HGB-206, and HGB-210 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lovo-cel in the treatment of patients with SCD; and HGB-204, HGB-205, HGB-207, and HGB-212 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of beti-cel in the treatment of patients with ß-thalassemia. It has license agreement with Orchard Therapeutics Limited. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia. It also develops Switch-DARPin platform, a multispecific cKIT x CD16a x CD47 Switch-DARPin program for targeted and conditional immune cell activation; and Radio-DARPin Therapy (RDT) platform, a delivery system for effective and selective delivery of radioactive payloads to solid tumors. It has license and research collaboration agreements with Novartis Pharma AG to develop DARPin-conjugated radioligand therapies; and collaboration agreement with Orano Med SAS to develop novel Radio-DARPin therapeutics. Molecular Partners AG was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

