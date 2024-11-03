Reviewing UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) & Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -0.84, indicating that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and UFP Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $9.14 million 4.23 -$35.33 million ($1.26) -0.96 UFP Technologies $400.07 million 5.23 $44.92 million $6.42 42.47

Analyst Ratings

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Co-Diagnostics and UFP Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00 UFP Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.97%. UFP Technologies has a consensus target price of $323.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.65%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -411.18% -44.69% -40.47% UFP Technologies 11.87% 17.53% 12.48%

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Co-Diagnostics on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting. It also provides PCR diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus. In addition, the company offers three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications; tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable diagnostic device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners. It also provides molded composites for commercial aviation and military gear for use in backpack components, knee and elbow pads, eyewear, and helmets; and reusable cases and custom for applications in military ballistics panels, virtual training systems, drones, communications equipment, and rugged portable computers. In addition, the company provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets for applications in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, air filtration, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products through a direct sales force. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

