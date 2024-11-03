Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Position Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Revvity were worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Revvity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,316,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Revvity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Revvity by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Revvity by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 185,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 75,678 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Revvity by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Revvity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $412,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,524. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,807 shares of company stock worth $937,576. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revvity Stock Up 2.1 %

Revvity stock opened at $121.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.17 and a 1-year high of $128.15.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

