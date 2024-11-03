Richard D. Fain Sells 25,000 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $202.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $86.75 and a 1 year high of $214.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

