Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 91 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 141,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 6.2 %

AMZN opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.47 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.02.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

