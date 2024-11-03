Robert G. Goldstein Sells 119,221 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $6,405,744.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,776.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,086 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 130,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

