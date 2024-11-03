Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.02.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $136.47 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

