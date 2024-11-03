Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $41.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

RPRX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 175.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 30.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 10,813,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,570 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 5.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 923,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,051,000 after acquiring an additional 45,839 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 28.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 90,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

