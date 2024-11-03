Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) versus N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) Financial Analysis

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) and N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of N2OFF shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of N2OFF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and N2OFF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scotts Miracle-Gro 0 3 2 0 2.40 N2OFF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus price target of $83.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.59%. Given Scotts Miracle-Gro’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Scotts Miracle-Gro is more favorable than N2OFF.

This table compares Scotts Miracle-Gro and N2OFF”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scotts Miracle-Gro $3.51 billion 1.45 -$380.10 million ($4.73) -18.96 N2OFF $166,204.00 6.09 -$6.52 million N/A N/A

N2OFF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Risk & Volatility

Scotts Miracle-Gro has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N2OFF has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scotts Miracle-Gro and N2OFF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scotts Miracle-Gro -7.38% -41.19% 2.97% N2OFF N/A -100.78% -87.04%

Summary

Scotts Miracle-Gro beats N2OFF on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions. It offers hydroponic products that help users to grow plants, flowers, and vegetables using little or no soil; lighting systems and components for use in hydroponic and indoor gardening applications; insect, rodent, and weed control products for home areas; and non-selective weed killer products. The company sells its products under the Scotts, Turf Builder, EZ Seed, PatchMaster, Thick'R Lawn, GrubEx, EdgeGuard, Handy Green II, Miracle-Gro, LiquaFeed, Shake N Feed, Hyponex, Earthgro, Nature Scapes, Ortho, Miracle-Gro Performance Organics, Miracle-Gro Organic Choice, Whitney Farms, EcoScraps, Mother Earth, Botanicare, General Hydroponics, Cyco, Gavita, Agrolux, HydroLogic Purification System, Gro Pro, AeroGarden, Titan, Tomcat, Ortho Weed B Gon, Roundup, Groundclear, and Alchemist brands. It serves home centers, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, large hardware chains, independent hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, e-commerce platforms, and food and drug stores, as well as indoor gardening and hydroponic distributors, retailers, and growers. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, Ohio.

About N2OFF

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

