ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,955 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $943.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a PE ratio of 146.72, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $592.48 and a 1 year high of $979.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $896.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $804.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

