Shimmick (SHIM) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Shimmick to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shimmick and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Shimmick alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shimmick $524.16 million -$2.55 million -0.86 Shimmick Competitors $17.59 billion $639.56 million 19.17

Shimmick’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Shimmick. Shimmick is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimmick -12.90% -134.28% -14.83% Shimmick Competitors 1.76% -2.88% 2.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Shimmick and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shimmick and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimmick 0 3 0 0 2.00 Shimmick Competitors 50 509 812 26 2.58

Shimmick currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.28%. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential downside of 1.74%. Given Shimmick’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Shimmick is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Shimmick shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Shimmick shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shimmick competitors beat Shimmick on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Shimmick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023. Shimmick Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Shimmick Corporation operates as a subsidiary of GOHO, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.