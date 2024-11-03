Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SKY

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE:SKY opened at $91.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.59. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $53.84 and a twelve month high of $101.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $616.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $83,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,040.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $83,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,040.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,874 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $256,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,780.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,636 shares of company stock worth $14,582,253 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $653,000.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.