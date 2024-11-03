Smith Anglin Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.47 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

