SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,594.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,594.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,636 shares of company stock valued at $904,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.60.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

