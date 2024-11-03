State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 27.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU opened at $61.25 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $188.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

