State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 15,171 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 658,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 227,519 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $13.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 162.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

